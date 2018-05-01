The Kansas Department of Revenue on Wednesday announced a new web capability allowing Kansans to determine whether they have the required documents already on file to obtain a Real ID credential.

This interactive portal allows Kansas residents to search by inputting their driver’s license number, in addition to their name and date of birth. Included in the search results is a line confirming whether or not they have the required documents for Real ID on file with their local driver’s license office.

“This technology allows Kansans to check if they have the documents needed for Real ID before ever leaving the comfort of their homes,” David Harper, director of vehicles, said. “If they find they already brought the documents in the last time they renewed, there’s no need to bring them again.

“Real ID is a federal law enhancing security standards for state issued identification. On Oct. 1, 2020, Real ID will be the required form of state identification needed to board a plane or enter a federal facility. In order to become Real ID compliant, Kansas residents must bring proof of social security, such as an unlaminated social security card, or a paystub or W-2 with the full social security number displayed, into their local driver’s license office, as well as an original birth certificate or valid U.S. passport.

Kansas began the internal process of implementing Real ID under the direction of the Department of Homeland Security in 2011. In the six years between the beginning of internal implementation and the rollout of the first Real ID card, over 600,000 Kansans brought in the documents that were required to obtain a Real ID, and copies were retained by the Division of Vehicles in anticipation of the launch.

Since the launch in August 2017, the number of Kansans obtaining the federally compliant credential has steadily increased. To date, nearly 50 percent of state identification cards issued per month are Real ID compliant. Individuals can verify if they have the required Real ID documents already on file by going to: www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/DLStatus/secure/default.aspx

To learn more about Real ID, click here.