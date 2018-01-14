A Kansas City, KS, woman was ordered yesterday to repay nearly $25,000 to the Kansas Medicaid program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Macie Annette Dodds, 49, pleaded guilty in October to charges of making a false claim to the Medicaid program, computer crimes and welfare fraud. All three charges were felonies. Johnson County District Court Judge Sara Welch yesterday ordered Dodds to pay restitution in the amount of $24,854.60 to the Kansas Medicaid program. Dodds was also sentenced to 24 months of probation. If Dodds violates probation, she faces 12 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Convictions such as this one may also result in a period during which the defendant is prohibited from being paid wages through a government health care program.

Dodds had signed up to provide home-based services to a Medicaid beneficiary who qualified for assistance with activities of daily life. An investigation by special agents of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office found that at times when Dodds claimed she was providing those services she was working elsewhere at other private jobs.

Assistant Attorney General Ed Brancart of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.