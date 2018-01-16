The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victims of the homicides which occurred in Graham County on Jan. 4.

The victims were Efren Mascarenas, Sr., 52, of Penokee, and Christin Cantrell, 28, of Penokee. Both individuals were residing at the residence where they were found. Efren was the father of 29-year-old Efren Mascarenas, Jr. who police sought as a person of interest in the homicides, and who was later found deceased. Christin was his step-sister. The preliminary autopsy of Efren Mascarenas, Jr. revealed he likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KBI updates Manhattan Barricade investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Riley County Police Department identified the suspect who is accused of shooting and injuring an officer from the Riley County Police Department who responded to a domestic disturbance report around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Mark J. Harrison, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested Friday at approximately 3 p.m. after surrendering to authorities following a barricade incident which occurred in the 3700 Block of Hawthorne Woods Circle in Manhattan. After he allegedly shot the officer, Harrison barricaded himself into his home. He repeatedly fired toward officers, who also returned fire during the barricade. No injuries occurred during the subsequent barricade incident and apprehension of Harrison.

Harrison was arrested for attempted capital murder and was booked into the Riley County Jail. This investigation is ongoing. At the conclusion of the investigation the case will be presented to the Riley County Attorney for a decision on final charges.

KBI investigation leads to arrest of former Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigation has led to the arrest of a former Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy.

On Jan. 4 at approximately 1:30 p.m., David Huggins, 45, of La Cygne was arrested with the assistance of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Decorah, Iowa, for aggravated indecent liberties with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

On Oct. 30, 2017 Linn County Sheriff Paul Filla requested KBI assistance when information was brought forward by Pleasanton School District Superintendent Travis Laver. Huggins had been assigned as a school resource officer.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and school district cooperated fully in the investigation. Huggins was removed from his role at the school on Oct. 20, was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 29, and was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3.

Following his arrest, Huggins was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail. Extradition to Kansas will be pursued. Special prosecutor Jerry Merrill is expected to prosecute the case.