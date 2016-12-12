On Dec.11t, the Medicine Lodge Police Department contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to request assistance investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday evening in Medicine Lodge.

KBI agents and a crime scene response team responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that Medicine Lodge police officers were executing a search warrant at 106 E. Robie, Medicine Lodge, Kansas. Four officers were conducting the search of the residence. One officer entered a bedroom in the Northwest corner of the home and encountered a male individual holding a handgun. At that time, shots were fired by both the male individual and the officer. The male individual was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

No officers were injured during this incident. The deceased male was identified as 24-year-old Gary Leon Herd, Jr. of Medicine Lodge.

The KBI will complete a thorough and independent investigation into this matter. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Barber County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.