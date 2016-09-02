Karl Chester Hines, 58, of Olathe, Kan, passed away August 31, 2016 at Olathe Hospice House.

Karl was born December 13, 1957 in Independence, Mo to Norma Jane Hines (Berry) and Thomas K. Hines.

He grew up in Kansas, Texas and Missouri and moved back to Olathe, KS in the late 1970’s. Karl was a 1976 graduate of Fulton, Mo High School. He married Barbara Jean Mullin on October 28, 1978 in Olathe. They continued to live in Olathe. Karl owned Hines Boys Flatwork Inc. The Olathe company did concrete finishing for 30 years. For the last three years he worked for TSV Excavation Co in Olathe. He was a member and Trustee for the Spring Hill Baptist Church. He and Barbara founded Spring Hill’s Christmas in October. He was a member of the Heart of America Wing for over a decade, where he donated his time and vast airplane knowledge. Karl coached softball, baseball and basketball for local youth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and waterskiing. Karl loved to fly his WWII Fairchild PT-19. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Karl is survived by his wife Barbara of the home; children: Casey Karl Hines and Laura of Olathe, Chadwick B Hines and Jennifer of Derby, Kan and Colette Kathleen Huffman and Andrew of Olathe; eight grandchildren: Taylor, Cidney, Ace, Elizabeth, Brecken, Cooper, Holly and Daelyn; siblings: Thomas Joe Hines of Wellsville, George Dennis Hines of Hillsdale, Gene E. Hines of Fulton, Mo, Jennifer Radloff of Midland, Texas and Christine Anderson of Midland, Texas.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 am September 7, 2016 at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 406 W. Nichols, Spring Hill. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 – 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Spring Hill Baptist Church. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Spring Hill Baptist Church, or the Commemorative Air Force-Heart of America Wing. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.