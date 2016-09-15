Chris Morrow, a candidate for Kansas State Senate in District 9, and current Mayor of Gardner, announced today that he is challenging incumbent Senator Julia Lynn to a series of candidate forums in Gardner, De Soto and Olathe, each of the cities of the 9th District.

“On July 18, 2016 and again this morning I challenged Senator Lynn to join me in calling for these candidate forums,” Morrow said. On both dates, Morrow requested assistance from the following groups to facilitate this series of forums: the Johnson County Public Policy Council, the Johnson County League of Women Voters and the chambers of commerce in De Soto, Gardner and Olathe. In both requests Morrow suggested these organizations “work together to host a series of candidate forums for the 9th Senate District race and all other contested races in the cities of this district.”

While meeting with voters in each community, Morrow says “I hear the same consistent refrain. ‘When will you and your opponent be debating?’ I for one would like to provide them an answer.”

For months, numerous candidate forums have been conducted across Johnson County for county offices, and state legislative and board of education races. “I believe it is time for the communities in Southwest Johnson County to follow suit,” Morrow said. While ideally he would would like to see the aforementioned groups involved in the forums, Morrow also said, “I am ready, willing, and able to meet Senator Lynn in any public forum that does not conflict with a regularly scheduled Gardner City Council meeting. I look forward to a robust discussion of the issues important to 9th District voters in this election.”

The Nov. 8 election isn’t far away. In the interest of openness, responsiveness and transparency to the constituents of Senate District 9, Morrow requests that Lynn work with him to help expedite the scheduling and speedy conduct of this series of forums.

Chris Morrow now serves as Mayor of Gardner, and served previously on the city council. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Morrow also holds leadership positions with the Southwest Johnson County Economic Development Corporation, Mid-America Regional Council, Kansas Mayor’s Association and Kansas Municipal Utilities.