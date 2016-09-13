Submitted photo
Gaylen Taylor, Gardner Kan, traveled to Washington D. C. on Sept. 8-9 on the Kansas Honor Flight. He traveled with other veterans from Kansas and their guardians. His daughter MaryAnn accompanied him. He was met in D.C. by his grandson Scott Mann. They toured Ft McHenry, the Vietnam Wall memorial, the Korean War memorial, the WWII memorial and the Air Force Memorial. He assisted with the laying of a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, representing the Navy. More info on the flights can be found here www.kansashonorflight.org.