The Kansas Department of Revenue on Wednesday announced extended tax season telephone hours to offer assistance for Kansans before the April 17th filing deadline.

Sales, Withholding, Income Tax and Homestead telephone lines will have the following extended hours:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 14th

Additionally, Income tax telephone lines will be extended until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17th, the income tax filing deadline.

“The Department is committed to offering excellent customer service to Kansas taxpayers,” said Secretary of Revenue Sam Williams. ”Extending our telephone hours allows us to accommodate Kansans with the resources needed to help them meet the filing deadline.”

The telephone number for these extended hours are (785) 368-8222 with the following options. Option 4 is Individual Income Tax/Homestead; Option 5 – 2 is Sales Tax; Option 5 – 5 is Withholding.

For assistance with electronic filings or electronic payment of any taxes, call (785) 296-6993. The department will resume regular telephone hours after the income tax filing deadline on April 17th. These normal operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.