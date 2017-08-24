Victoria Lashley, Gardner Edgerton High School, is pictured at her academic signing. She is a sophomore entering her junior year. Submitted Photo

The Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) is an early entry-to-college program. Students attend for their junior and senior year of high school.

Students live at Fort Hays State University, take college classes alongside traditional college students, and have tuition, fees, and books paid for by Kansas. These tuition, fees, and books are paid for as long as the student is attending a public high school during their two years at KAMS.

“If your student is enrolled in a private school currently or homeschooled, many students will enroll in a public high school at the end of their sophomore year, but never physically go to the school, and instead come to KAMS,” said Jared Cook, marketing and recruitment coordinator. “Housing is the only thing not included in our program, and that is currently around $8,000 a year. We have several scholarships to help offset this cost for students, including a brand new scholarship we received this January. Most of our students were able to receive $1-2,000 dollars off this past year. We project next should be $3-4 thousand.”

“Our students reside in a specialized residential hall, designed for KAMS students,” according to Cook.

To be eligible for the program, students must have a minimum 23 ACT, and have taken both Algebra II and Geometry by the end of their sophomore year. Students may take the classes in the summer prior to KAMS, but acceptance is conditional upon all these requirements being completed.