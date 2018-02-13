The JV girls took on the Shawnee Mission North Indians on Feb. 9 with a well played game.
The entire first half was evenly matched, with the halftime score being 12-13, SMN in the lead.
In the second half, the GEHS girls came back strong, outscoring their opponent 23-13, with the final score being 35-26.
Leading scorers were Jaden Sprague with 12 points, Alyx Vanrheen with 9 points and Katie Whittley with 7 points.
JV plays well against Shawnee Mission North
