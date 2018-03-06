On Feb. 23, the JV girls played in their last match up of the season.
They took on SMNW and played a tough game, for all four quarters. The halftime score was 30-18, SMNW in the lead. The GEHS girls made a run and outscored their opponent in the second half, but still fell short 44-33. Leading scorers were Trinity Taylor with 17 points, Kaylee Cox with 5 points and Sadie Watkins with 4 points.
JV girls finish last match up of season
On Feb. 23, the JV girls played in their last match up of the season.