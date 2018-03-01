The JV boys’ basketball team ended their season with a great win against Shawnee Mission Northwest on Feb. 23. Matt Beyer led the Blazers in scoring with 13 points in the team’s 55-42 victory.

There was a lot to be proud of from this team who developed a scrappiness that was missing early in the season. The team made big strides in becoming a better defensive team and that was reflected in the results of games down the stretch. The JV squad won 8 out of our last 10 games. Another great accomplishment, and evidence of the development of a little grit, is the fact that the team went 5-2 in games decided by 6 points or less. The team finished with an 11-7 overall record;

Here were our season team leaders:

Scoring: Corbin Schrack, 7.7 points per game;

Shooting Percentage: Corbin Schrack, 54 percent; Rebounding: Marshall Hammett, 4.3 rebounds per game; Steals: Matt Beyer, 1.7 steals per game; and Assists: Ethan Reynolds, 2.0 assists per game.