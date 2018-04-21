Jeff Langrehr
Eight JV players claimed a close team victory in a dual versus Paola April 11, at Paola High School.
The Blazers won five of eight singles matches, with Asher Brown, Rafael Turecki, Justin Willard, Kaden Armstrong and Robert Pfeifer all claiming victories.
In doubles competition, the Blazers won three of four doubles matches with Grant Misse and Rafael Turecki winning by default – due to injury
Justin Willard and Zane Stutzman winning 8-4 and Kaden Armstrong and Owen Prothe winning 8-5
JV Blazers win dual versus Paola High School
