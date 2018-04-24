David Diener

On a nice spring day the JV baseball team traveled to 3 & 2 East complex to take on the Cougars of Shawnee Mission Northwest. And in two back and forth battles the Blazers were unable to scratch a mark in the win column.

In game one Kolby Gretencord would get the games scoring started in the second inning with a lead-off walk, stealing second base, moving to third on a wild pitch and getting drove in on Isaiah Jackson’s sacrifice ground ball.

The Blazers would end up out hitting the cougars in game one, but some untimely walks allowed hold the Cougars to tie the game in the third and take the lead in the fourth inning.

Kolby Gretencord would lead the Blazers offensively with two hits, and the other two hits in game two came from Trey Kaberline and Jacob Butash.

In game two the Blazers would take advantage of some timely two out hitting to take a 3 – 2 lead after the third inning, but walks would again plague the Blazer defense in the bottom of the fourth.

The Blazer offense still out-hit the Cougars, but were unable to overcome two bases clearing doubles late in the game as the blazers would fall 5-12

Big days at the plate game two came from Tyler Goetzmann, Noah Short and Isaiah Jackson all having doubles in game two.