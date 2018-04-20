Coach David Diener

On the chilly Monday evening of April 9, the JV Blazer baseball squad traveled to Leavenworth to take on the Pioneers. With lights out pitching and a devastating offensive attack, the Blazers were able to shut out the Pioneers on the night winning game one 10-0, and game two 18-0.

In game one, Gunner Hohn set the tone for the night getting the win in a combined shutout performance with Nick Edwards. The offense got rolling early with singles by Kolby Grentencord and Isaiah Jackson, knocking in Riley Bolen and Tyler Goetzmann in the top of the first inning. The Blazers would then pick up seven runs in the third. Leading the charge in that inning would be Isaiah Jackson and Lucas Soza who both hit doubles in the inning. Blazers would get their tenth and final run game one by some quick base running in the fourth inning by Isiah Jackson. Jackson went four for four on the night.

In game two the bats stayed hot as the Blazer came out and scored ten quick runs with the lone RBI coming off the bat of Ty Wood who doubled early in the game. Other big hits in the game came from Isaiah Jackson who doubled in the second inning plating two Blazers, Gabe Mendez would add a double in the third inning, and Noah Short would hit a triple in the third to score Gabe and be the 18th and final run scored by the Blazers.

Pitchers Zach Dye and Landon Cain threw three solid innings of baseball only giving up one hit combined and not letting any Pioneers get past second base.

The JV squad’s next game was at home against Lawrence Free State and are now 5-3 on the season.