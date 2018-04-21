Hillary Hinderliter
JV found some fantastic softball weather as well as two more wins April 11 in Leavenworth. The first game ended after three innings with a 21-0 victory. Bailey Bias recorded four strikeouts facing only ten batters.
The second game ended in a 16-0 victory after four innings. Maddie Steed recorded nine strikeouts facing only 15 batters.
Highlights on the night:
• Mia Vallery hit a homerun
• Two in the park home runs by Makenzie Sumner and Caeley Billings
We did not have any pass balls in either game (great work to Jaidyn Andrews and both pitchers, Bailey Bias and Maddie Steed)
JV batters help cement two more victories
