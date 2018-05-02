Coach David Diener

The Blazer JV baseball team took to the road last weekend to take on the Raiders of Shawnee Mission South. The JV blazers would drop the first game 1-11, but come from behind and grab the second game 6-5.

In the first game the Blazers started off the scoring with back to back doubles coming from Tyler Goetzmann and Riley Bolen. However the offense would not be able to scratch anymore runs for game one.

In game two Jacob Butash would start the Blazer offense in the second inning with an RBI triple that drove in Gunner Hohn. But in the top of the fourth the Blazers would find themselves trailing 1-4. And Gunner Hohn would start the rally drawing a one out walk. Isaiah Jackson would follow his at bat with a fence smashing double to left center. Ty Wood would knock in Gunner on a sacrifice fly to right field. Jacob Butash would get his second RBI of the night beating out an infield single and scoring Isaiah. Brock Stewart would keep the inning alive with a line drive single to left field. Next Tyler Goetzmann would clear the bases and scoring himself on a line drive to right field that skipped under a diving right fielders glove to give the blazers a 6-4 lead.

Great defense would be able to preserve the Blazer lead. In the fifth inning and with two out, the tying run on third base, Trey Kaberline would make a diving stop on a hard ground ball down the third base line. He would jump to his feet and deliver a strike over to first base to get the Raider batter by a step. Ty wood would come on and pitch throwing a scoreless sixth and seventh innings and earning the save. Zach Dye would get the win pitching for the JV squad.

The JV Blazers record is now 6-6 on the year and have three home games this week.