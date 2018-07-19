Work continues on Gardner’s new justice center at University Drive and Moonlight Rd. A groundbreaking was held in June 2018. Voters approved funds to construct the new facility in the August 2017 primary election. When completed the facility will house the Police Department and Municipal Court. Submitted photo
