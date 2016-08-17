

Judy Elise Hart, 19, of Edgerton, Kan passed away August 14, 2016 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital following a courageous life-long battle with cystic fibrosis.

Judy was born April 18, 1997 in Overland Park, Kan to Steven Michael and Mary Theresa (Long) Hart. She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis shortly after birth. Despite frequent hospitalizations, Judy lived a full life with loving family and friends. She spent time with close friends, shopping, watching movies, exploring amusement parks, listening to music, and traveling. She played the violin in the school orchestra, and was on her junior high school volleyball team. She enjoyed school dances and was elected prom queen her senior year in high school. She was fortunate to have many family members nearby, spending holidays and other special occasions with loving grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins. She loved animals and nature and was most at home on the beach, whether with extended family in Nags Head N.C. , on vacations with her mother and friends, or at nearby lakes during fishing weekends with her father.

Judy received her first double lung transplant on November 18, 2014. She worked hard in the following months and graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School, and was accepted into and received a scholarship for the architecture program at The University of Kansas. After an active year in which she ran her first 5K and enrolled in college courses, Judy endured multiple health issues that led to her second double lung transplant on June 6, 2016. After a hard fought battle with many high and low moments, Judy found peace with God this past Sunday afternoon.

Judy was a beautiful, resilient young woman with an infectious smile and a witty sense of humor. She was an inspiration for all in her life who struggled with their own challenges, showing unbelievable strength throughout her life, and never letting illness deter her from living life to the fullest.

Judy’s life was enriched by the outpouring of support from family, friends, the Gardner-Edgerton community, and people all over the world. The family wishes to thank the Judy Hart Foundation and the numerous people who provided support over the years, increasing awareness of cystic fibrosis, raising funds for research and for Judy’s two transplants, providing housing and home care services, and sending thousands of cards and unlimited prayers. Special thanks are extended to the staff at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for the excellent care provided over Judy’s lifetime.

The enormous community that rallied around Judy throughout her life is a testament not only to the kind of person she was but also to the giving spirit of those who loved her, some without ever having met her. Judy touched our lives in irreplaceable ways. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her mother, Mary (Long) Hart, her father, Steve Hart, grandparents David and Katherine Long, great-aunt Mary Shane, great-uncle John Rolin, aunts and uncles: Laura and Dan Deibler, Dennis and Cindi Long, Anne and Matt Barrett, Tom and Mary Long, Maureen Long, Sherry and Dean Taylor, and Brett Hart, and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her aunt and namesake Judy Hart, great-grandparents, Lois and Al Rolin, grandparents Jim and Mary Hart, and great-aunt Felicia Lavallee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 noon Sat., August 20, 2016 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W Main, Gardner, Kan 66030. Visitation 9:00 to 11:30 am before the service in the Divine Mercy Christian Formation Center. Private burial follows the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA). http://cota.donorpages.com/PatientOnlineDonation/COTAforJudyH/

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

We love you to the moon and back, Judy.