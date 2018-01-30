Judith “Judy” Kay Hubbard, 79, of Olathe, Kan passed away Jan 28, 2018 at Travanse Assisted Living Ctr., Olathe, Kan.

Judy was born May 4, 1938 in Topeka, Kan to Marion David and Mabel (McWilliams) Bates. She grew up in Topeka where she graduated from Highland Park High School. Judy attended Washburn Univ.

She married John David Hubbard on Aug. 17, 1957 in Topeka, Kan. After marriage they moved to Manhattan, Kan where they spent 40 years and then moved to Gardner in 2008 to be close to family. Judy was a member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church in Topeka and belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary in Manhattan and Olathe. She loved cooking, baking, shopping and taking care of her family. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Judy is survived by her husband, John; sons: Brad Hubbard, Stilwell, Kan and Jeffrey D. Hubbard, Manhattan, Kan; daughter, Rebecca and husband Steven Scott, Gardner, Kan; grandchildren: Braeden and Dylan and special dog, Chelsia.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary of Olathe.

