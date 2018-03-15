Josephine Florence Lawson, 81, of Gardner, Kan passed away March 13, 2018 at Olathe Hospice House.

Josephine was born August 18, 1936 in Nevada, Mo to Shelby and Carrie Lorene (Davis) Kiger. She grew up in Nevada, Mo and graduated in 1954. Josephine moved with her family to De Soto because her dad went to work at the Sunflower Ordinance Plant. She worked for Hallmark in KCMO from 1954-1957 and then worked as a bookkeeper for Snappy Drive In and McCarley’s Restaurant in Olathe. She moved to Gardner in 1996. Josephine enjoyed crocheting, crafts, word search puzzles and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed activities at Brittany Court, where she lived. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Dean Barnes. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Ann Barnes of Kansas City, Mo and Pam and Jim Plummer of De Soto, Kan; seven grandchildren: Bob and Jen Plummer, Tabitha and Ryan Wagoner, Jessica and Monty Lala, Elizabeth and Jake Rupe, Brad Barnes, Jamie Barnes and Lisa and Todd Blackwell and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation 10-11:30 am Friday, March 16, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030 913-856-7111. Graveside service follows at 12 noon at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation for Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.