Jonathon Ussery, 56, of Gardner, Kan passed away January 6, 2018 at his home.

Jonathon Loren Ussery was born September 2, 1961 in Seattle, Wash to Roy L. and Linda Kathleen (Ault) Ussery. He received his GED and received a Certificate from the Taxidermy School in Canyon City, Colo. Jonathon married DeLoy June Anderson on October 17, 1995 in Junction City, Kan. He was a telecommunications contractor and worked as a Central Office Equipment Engineer. Jonathon enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was an avid biker. He will be missed by family and friends.

Jonathon was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of the home; step-daugther, Tanya DeLoy Dake of Toledo, Ill; siblings: James and Tracina Ussery of Chandler, Texas, Jeffrey and Jennifer Ussery of Dallas, Texas and Cristana of Manhattan, Kan; one granddaughter; two grandsons and one great-grandson.

Cremation. Memorial service will be 10:00 am Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Jesus Christ of LDS Church, 15915 W. 143rd St. Olathe, Kan. Arrangements by: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan 913-856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com