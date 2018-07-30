Ava Mills is 13 years old and attends Manhattan Virtual Academy. She has been riding since she was five years old.

Mills has an active role in the training of her horses. She competes all across the Midwest and Southern States. Rodeo life is

the best life and her events are Barrels, Poles, Breakaway and Trail.

Association Affiliation:

• Better Barrel Races

• Johnson County KS 4H Horse Club

• Kansas Junior High School Rodeo Association

• National Barrel Horse Association

• National Little Britches Rodeo Association

• NBHA KS01

• South East Kansas Little Britches Rodeo Association

• United Rodeo Association

•United Barrel Racing Association

Mills is a 4x NBHA Youth National Qualifier, 2x NBHA Open National Qualifier, 3x Bonus Race Finals Qualifier and American Royal Reserve Champion.

Mills goals for 2018-2019 season are to qualify in all of her events for NLBR and NJHFR Nationals and to volunteer more hours helping others pursue their passion for horses. Her long-term goals are to be on the Kansas State University Rodeo Team and one day make it to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).