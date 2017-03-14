Submitted photo

Celebrating the rich history of American women and girls during Women’s History Month is the goal of a special event planned in late March at the Ernie Miller Nature Center.

Daring American Women is the name of this event, which will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, at 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe. This event is for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult and one adult chaperone per group of five children is required. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite doll and to come dressed in their favorite fashion from American history. Those in attendance will hear of the trials and triumphs of women throughout the centuries. See the fashions of girls during Native American, Revolutionary, Pioneer, Civil War periods, and more. Have tea with your doll and your fellow American women.

Advance registration is required. For group registrations or more information, call (913) 764-7759. To register, call (913) 831-3359.