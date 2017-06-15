Less than a month after reopening at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center (JCAHC) in the former King Louie building, the Johnson County Museum is planning a Family Fun Day, preceded by a Saturday morning concert by the Doo Dads.

These events will take place on Saturday, July 1 at the JCAHC, located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

The Doo Dads are a kid-cool rock –n- roll band founded in 2002 by four friends and dads, all veterans of the Kansas City music scene. The band puts on a high-energy show that has every hallmark of a real rock concert – fun, excitement and bubbles!

The concert will begin at 10:30 and last one hour. The cost, which includes museum admission and KidScape, is $10 per person for adults, $9 per person for ages60 plus, $8 per person for kids, or $4 for members. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.

For the Family Fun Day, the museum invites area residents to bring the whole family and celebrate America’s Mother Road, Route 66! Explore the museum’s main exhibit featuring the 1950s All-Electric House and a 1955 Chevy inside. Play in the past and serve burgers in the diner of our kid-sized community, KidScape! Interact with the photography in the temporary exhibit, Mother Road Revisited: Route Sixty-Six Then and Now. Have hands-on fun with activities and crafts in the museum.

This event will run from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. No preregistration is required, and the cost for this three-hour event is the usual museum admission of $5 for adults, $4 for seniors ages 60 and older, $3 for children, and museum members are free.