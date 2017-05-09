The Johnson County K-State Research and Extension spring beef show was held April 22 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Approximately 118 head of cattle were weighed in and shown by participants from surrounding counties in Kansas. Johnson County tagged 30 head of market steers.
Emma Hueser, 14, Gardner, won Grand Champion Breeding Heifer. Paisley Voboril, 11, Bucyrus, won Grand Champion Market Beef.
Youth in 4-H tag steers as a starting point for their beef project. It is an opportunity for youth to show animals is a way to begin the showmanship process and to acclimate animals to a public show arena. 4-Her?s learn responsibility for preparing their animals, caring for them, and competing in a learning process.
The grand finale of the market beef project is the livestock sale at the Johnson County Fair (www.JoCoKansasFair.com) this coming August.
Johnson County K-State Research spring beef show results
The Johnson County K-State Research and Extension spring beef show was held April 22 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Approximately 118 head of cattle were weighed in and shown by participants from surrounding counties in Kansas. Johnson County tagged 30 head of market steers.