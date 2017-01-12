Johnson County Government has named Paul Davis as the new director of Emergency Medical Services. He will begin his new role Jan. 16, 2017.

Prior to joining the county, Davis served since May 2006 as executive director of Adams County, Ill., Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services, where he spent 14 years as a dispatcher, paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

“We were fortunate to have several well-qualified applicants for this important leadership position,” said assistant county manager Maury Thompson. “We are confident Paul’s skills, competencies and attributes are

the right combination to build upon the proven successes of Johnson County MED-ACT.”

Davis’ professional affiliations include service as an officer of the executive board of the Illinois State Ambulance Association and president of the Adams County EMT and Paramedic Association. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Hannibal-LaGrange University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Johnson County’s world-class Emergency Medical Services department,” Davis said. “The county has a commitment to and a national reputation for emergency medical services, and I look forward to leading our efforts into the future.”

Davis replaces Ted McFarlane who retired in August as MED-ACT director after serving the county 15 years.

Johnson County MED-ACT is the emergency medical services department that responds to all county 911 emergency calls. The department serves more than 560,000 citizens across 473 square miles.