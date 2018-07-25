This year’s Johnson County Fair has all of the favorite standbys and many incoming delights. There’s something for everyone.

See the horse, poultry, swine, goat and dog shows galore. Ride the carnival attractions.

The fair is still holding a Night of Fun and Challenge. For those who think they’ve got what it takes, sign up.

See the new Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull or Demolition Derby, Pedal Pull and the Amateur Flat Tack Races.

Chasing memories encourages individuals with special needs to buy and sell their livestock.

See royalty crowned right here in Kansas with the Rodeo Queen and Princess Coronation.

Watch your favorite artists and dancers like Phil Vandal, the KBA Treblemakers, the KC Dixieland Band, or the Docey Dandies Square dancers.

Come to auctions selling food, animals and even chain saw art. You could be the highest bidder.

Race barrels in Open Jackpot Barrel Race or the Peewee race for the younger set.

Come and see the Barnyard Olympics for a down home taste of Greek athleticism.

If you’re a morning person enjoy the church service, parade, animal contests, or public presentations. .

Animal Shows

ARBA Rabbit Show (Open and Youth) – July 29 – 8 a.m.

Dog Show (Showmanship and Obedience) – July 29 – 4:30 p.m.

Dog Show Rally O – July 30 – 2:30 p.m.

Dog Show Agility – July 30 – 5 p.m.

4-H Horse Show – July 30 – 6 p.m.

Horse Judged July 31 – 9 a.m.

Poultry Showmanship – Aug 1 – 10 a.m.

Judged Aug 1 – 11 a.m.

Dairy Goat Show – Aug 1 – 1 p.m.

Goat Milking Demonstration – Aug 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Sheep Grooming – Aug 1 – 4 to 5 p.m.

Swine Show – Aug 1 – 6 p.m.

Rabbits Judged – Aug 1 – 7 p.m.

4-H Rabbit Showmanship Contest – Aug 2 – 9 a.m.

4-H Rabbit Judging Contest – Aug 2 – 9 a.m .

Beef Grooming Contest – Aug 2 – 10 a.m.

Horse Judging Contest – Aug 2 – 10 a.m.

Goat Show – Aug 2 – 1 to 4 p.m.

Bucket Calf Show – Aug 2 – 5 to 6 p.m.

Sheep Show – Aug 2 – 6 p.m.

Goat Milking Demonstration – Aug 2– 6:30 p.m.

Beef show – Aug 3 – 8 a.m.

Livestock Judging Contest – Aug 3 – 2 p.m.

Goat Milking Demonstration – Aug 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Goat Milking Demonstration – Aug 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Special Events:

Johnson County 4-H Rodeo Queen and Princess Coronation – July 30 – 6 p.m.

Pedal Pull – July 31 – 5:30 p.m.

Night of Fun and Challenge – July 31 – 7 to 8 p.m

Open Jackpot Barrel Race – Aug 1 – 8 p.m.

Public Presentations – Aug 2 – 9 a.m.

Amateur Flat Track Races – Aug 2 – 6 p.m.

Chasing Memories – Aug 3 – 5 to 6 p.m.

4-H Market Round Robin Showmanship Contest – Aug 3 – 6:30 p.m .

Outlaw Tractor and Truck Pull – Aug 3 – 7 p.m.

Barnyard Olympics – Aug 3 – 9:30 p.m

Parade – Aug 4 – 10 to 11 a.m

Demolition Derby – Aug 4 – 7 to 8 p.m.

Church Service – Aug 5 – 8 a.m.

Musicians, Singers, and Dancers

KC Dixieland Band – Aug 1 – 8 to 9 p.m.

Docey Dandies Square Dancers – Aug 2 – 7 p.m.

Phil Vandel – Aug 3 – 7:30 to 9 p.m.

KBA Treblemakers – Aug 4 – 7:30 to 8:30 p.m

Auctions

4-H and Open Class Food Auction – July 31 – 7 p.m

4-H Project Auction – Aug 3 – 8 p.m .

Chain Saw Art Auction Aug 3 – 8 p.m.

Livestock Auction – Aug 4 – 1 p.m.

Carnival

Carnival Opens – July 31 – 5 p.m.

Carnival Opens – Aug 1 – 6 p.m.

Carnival Opens – Aug 2 – 6 to 10 p.m.

Carnival Opens – Aug 3 – 6 p.m.

Carnival Opens – Aug 4 – 4 p.m.