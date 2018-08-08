There were more than 90 registrants in the Johnson County Fair parade this year, including dance teams, politicians, 4-H and rodeo participants. Photos courtesy of Todd Riggins, Frozen in Time Photography

Attendance was up at the Johnson County Fair Parade Aug. 4; it’s estimated about 5 – 10 thousand people attended.

“Maybe it was the weather or they came out to support their political candidate; regardless we were thrilled with attendance,” said Jason Camis, president of the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, who sponsors the event each year. “According to several parade officials, the crowd was the biggest they had seen in 5-10 years.”

Camis said a new thing this year was the American flag which was flown at Center and Main St.

With the retirement of Shirley Bruce Brown VanArsdale as parade announcer last year, Camis said the chamber thought it would be a good time to mix things up a little. “We invited FlyBryGuy, DJ Bryan Rushing (a GEHS grad) to announce the parade, and folks loved the mix of music and energy he brought to the event,” Camis said.

There were nearly 90 parade entries, with about 20 of those being political candidates. “It was broadcast live on TV25, and we were thrilled to see gubernatorial candidates out in the community before and after the parade,” Camis said.

The parade lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. New Life community Church won the prize for best overall float.

Camis credited the hard work of the many volunteers to make the event a success. “Without them, we couldn’t do it,” he said.