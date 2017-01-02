Jerome Lawrence Seck, 97, of Olathe, KS formerly of Gardner, KS passed away Dec. 28, 2016 at Cedar Lake Village.

Jerome was born Feb. 4, 1919 in Wea, KS to Lawrence Adam and Anna Christine (Schleicher) Seck. He grew up in Wea where he graduated from Wea High School in 1937. Jerome served in the Army Air Corps during WWII from 1941 to 1946. He married Evelyn Agnes Wilson on Sept. 22, 1951 in Topeka, KS and they moved to Gardner to farm. Jerome operated a grain and livestock farm for 45 years. He also was Superintendent of Maintenance at King Radio in Olathe. Jerome was a great “handyman” and carpenter. He was a 4-H leader; a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, the Johnson County Soil Conservation Service, Johnson County Extension Council, a board member of Water District #5 and many other organizations. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Seck in 2005; daughter, Rhonda Pritts in 2011; brother, Gilbert Seck and sisters, Bernice Dhooghie and Eleanor Pickert. Jerome is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of the home; daughter, Loretta and husband Jim Baxa, Manassas, VA; son-in-law, Terrell Pritts, Coeur d’Alene, ID; daughter-in-law, Marsha Seck, North Platte, NE; sister, Eileen Farnen, Jefferson City, MO; five grandchildren: Amy Pritts, Herndon, VA, Joshua and wife Stacy Pritts, Hayden, ID, Christine Seck, Gilbert Seck and Jerome Seck, all of North Platte, NE; two great-grandchildren: Eugene and Lydia Pritts, both of Hayden, ID.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Tue., Jan. 3, 2017 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. Burial follows at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, KS. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 pm Mon., Jan. 2, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Memorial contributions may be made to the Athena Club Scholarship Fund or to Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com