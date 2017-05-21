Learn about upcoming travel destinations when JCPRD presents two 50 Plus Travel Shows on June 6

Join fellow travelers in search of new destinations to explore and trips to take when the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District presents two Travel Shows on June 6 at the new Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.

During these free three-hour events, participants will meeting their 50 Plus travel professionals while previewing our scheduled destinations and beautiful vacation spots. Learn about the benefits of choosing to travel with us and see photos of our past travel experiences. Brochures and itineraries are available to help you choose where you want to go on your first trip, your tenth trip, or your 50th trip. Attendees are eligible for door prizes and Travel Show booking incentives.

You choose where to go for your next trip.

One Travel Show will take place beginning at 1 p.m., while another will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m., both on Tuesday, June 6, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, in the former King Louie Building. Call (913) 826-3030 to RSVP.

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.

The My JCPRD Activities catalog is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.