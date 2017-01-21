Two themed bingo sessions at two locations are being planned during February by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

”Sweetheart” is the theme for a bingo session on Feb. 8 which will take place at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell, Overland Park. “Fiesta” is the theme for a session set on Feb. 22 at the New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, near Gardner.

Each bingo session will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will feature a dozen games of bingo, as well as food, prizes, and fun. Prizes range from gift certificates to local restaurants to gift packs. The cost for each two-hour program is $5 per person for Johnson County residents or $6 for nonresidents. Advance registration is required. Please RSVP by calling (913) 831-3359. Participants can pay in advance or at the door.

Other upcoming winter and spring 50 Plus Bingo programs being planned include: “Bubbles” on March 10 at the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Dr., Shawnee; “Clovers” on March 23 at the Roeland Park Community Center; 50’s Fads” on March 29 at the Matt Ross Community Center; and “Cupcake” on April 26 at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.