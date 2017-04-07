Photo courtesy of JCPRD

The final bingo session of the January through April session is being presented in late April by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. But don’t worry, seven more bingo sessions are coming for the May through August session and will kick off on May 17. “Cupcake” is the theme for the final session of the current season, which will take place on April 26 at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell, Overland Park.This program will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will feature a dozen games of bingo, as well as food, prizes, and fun. Prizes range from gift certificates to local restaurants to gift packs. The cost for this two-hour program is $5 per person for Johnson County residents or $6 for nonresidents. Advance registration is required. Please RSVP by calling (913) 831-3359 or register online at www.jcprd.com, by clicking on the green Register for Activities button and completing a barcode search for 36938.