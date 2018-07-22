The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the contract to appoint Penny Postoak Ferguson as County Manager for Johnson County.

The contract is effective July 15, 2018 through Sept. 15, 2019, with an intent to renew for two years.

The annual base salary for Penny Postoak Ferguson is $223,910, according to Gerald Hay, public information officer. A base salary of $219,520 with a 2 percent increase with the BOCC approval of the contract on July 12. The annual base salary for Hannes Zacharias, former county manager, was $219,664 when he left.

“We have witnessed Ms. Postoak Ferguson’s capabilities during the past six months of her interim role,” said Chairman Ed Eilert, Johnson County Board of County Commissioners.”Successes during this period include presenting a proposed 2019 budget with a rollback in the mill levy, launch of construction on the new Johnson County Courthouse and the kickoff of major improvements to the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.?”

Postoak Ferguson began serving as interim county manager Jan. 1, 2018. On June 28, The Board of County Commissioners authorized Eilert to extend an offer to Postoak Ferguson to serve as the County Manager and, with Vice Chairman Jim Allen, negotiate contract terms and conditions.

“I have been honored to serve as interim County Manager for Johnson County Government and am excited to take on the role of County Manager,”? said Penny Postoak Ferguson, County Manager for Johnson County Government. ?”It is my pleasure to serve our 590,000 residents and I am proud of our workforce of nearly 4,000 employees. I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners for its faith in me, and I also greatly appreciate the support of our workforce. I especially want to acknowledge and thank the County Manager”s Office leadership team and staff for its assistance during the interim period.”

“As a result of reviewing the performance of Ms. Postoak Ferguson as the Interim County Manage since Jan.1, the commission’s decision was made not to pursue a national search,” said Eilert.

Milestones during Postoak Ferguson?s tenure as interim county manager

• A proposed 2019 budget including a rollback in the mill levy.

• Launch of construction of the new Johnson County Courthouse

• Kickoff of the renovated Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility

• Significant progress on the new Shawnee and Lenexa Johnson County Library branches

• Reopening of Dodge Town in Antioch Park and the Beach House at Shawnee Mission Park.

• Selection as one of seven Stepping Up Innovator Counties for reducing the number of people in jail who experience mental illness

• Named one of the 25 best counties in which to live by a national publication.

• Satisfaction rating of 98 percent as a place to live and 96 percent as a place to raise to children in the Feb. 2018 Johnson County Citizens Survey.

Penny Postoak Ferguson began serving as interim county manager for Johnson County on Jan. 1, 2018. Previously, she served as deputy county manager from August 2012 through the end of 2017. Between June 2010 and August 2012 she was assistant county manager.

Postoak Ferguson oversaw the human services departments from 2010 to 2012. From 2011 through 2017 she oversaw the infrastructure and development departments. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the County Manager?s Office liaison to both the Johnson County Park and Recreation District board and the Airport Commission.

Postoak Ferguson came to Johnson County from the City of San Antonio, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager for nearly four years. While there, she oversaw the San Antonio International Airport; the Convention, Sports and Entertainment Facilities department; Downtown Operations, the five-year $500 million Capital Improvement Management System, the Office of Cultural Affairs, and Purchasing.

Postoak Ferguson is an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager (ICMA-CM).

A native of Lawrence, Kansas, Postoak Ferguson attended Haskell Indian Nations University, located in Lawrence, and is a member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Kansas, also in Lawrence, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.

She and her husband, Dwight, have a daughter, Peyton. The family lives in Johnson County.