

James “Jim” Scott 70, of Gardner, Kan passed away Oct 11th at home with his wife by his side.

Jim was born May 20, 1947 to Albert and Nellie Scott. He graduated from Bonner Springs High School and eventually moved to the Gardner area in the 1980’s.

He was married to Carrie (Criman) Scott on Dec. 7, 1985. Jim was a Army veteran. He worked as a mechanic most of his life. His last job was with KDOT in Olathe.

He was a life member of the NRA and loved hunting, target shooting and gun shows. He enjoyed riding his Harley, driving his Jeep and watching the Packers play football.

Jim is survived by his wife Carrie. Daughters Jennifer and her husband Adrian Swan, Kelly and her husband James Ashbaugh. Four grandchildren Jesse Swan, Ashlyn Edwards, Wyatt & Morgan Ashbaugh,

and 3 great grandchildren. He was very much loved and will be missed by all.

There will be a celebration of life on October 20, 2017 from 1-3 pm. At Bonner Springs Methodist Church, 425 West Morse Ave, Bonner Springs, Ks 66012.