Scoring 40 points, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade boys track squad took seventh at the Frontier league meet last week.
Wrenner Brown led the way covering the 3200 meter race in a second place time of 11:28.6.
Third place awards went to Brooks Langehr in the 800 in a time of 2:21.1 and Storm Frazier in the pole vault with a vault of 10’6.”
Fourth place finishes went to Langehr in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:23.1 and the medley relay team.
Langehr also took fifth place in the 100 meter hurdles in 17.27 and helped the Jags 1600 relay to a fifth place finish.
Jaguars seventh at Frontier meet
