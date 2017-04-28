Using balanced scoring, the Pioneer Ridge Middle School Jaguars eighth grade boys brought back a second place finish from the Spring Hill Triangular last week.
The Jags had three gold medalists. Kyle Haenisch won the 1600 meters in a time of 5:26.9 and Brooks Langrehr in the 800 meters in a time of 2:27.87. Willie Williams won the shot put with a toss of 36’10 ½ inches.
Silver medals went to Wrenner Brown in the 3200; and Langrehr in the 1600; and the 400, 800, 1600 and medley relay teams.
Earning bronze medals were Chase Maxwell in the 100 meters, Storm Frazier in the 400 meters; Carter Allenbrand in the shot put.
Jaguars run well at Spring Hill Triangular
