The Pioneer Ridge seventh grade boys’ varsity basketball team ended the season with a pair of losses in a doubleheader on Feb. 25.
In game one, Pioneer Ridge lost a 40-27 decision to Paola. Things proved closer in a 40-39 second game loss to Wheatridge.
In the opener, Pioneer trailed just 22-21 at halftime, and Paola took control in the second half with 18 points to secure the victory.
Despite the loss, Tyler Butash had 17 points, and Braden Smith tallied six points. Conner Wisecup had three points, and Avery Pillow had one point.
In game two against Wheatridge, Pioneer held a 24-13 halftime lead but saw Wheatridge rebound with 27 second half points to claim victory.
Once again, Butash led the scoring with 14 points and four rebounds. Wisecup added eight points, Smith had six, Carson Schrack had five, and Avery Pillow had four points. Aiden Murr and David Arreola had one point each.
Jaguars lose twice
