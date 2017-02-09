The Pioneer Ridge Middle School eighth grade varsity basketball team win streak came to a halt in a 55-43 loss to rival WMS last week.
“The kids played hard, but we missed too many shots and failed to get enough stops on defense,” said Coach Kevin Collins.
Despite the loss, Hayden Dyer and James Cox had 11 points each. Ty Wood, Kody Hughes, Brooks Langehr, and Davonte Pritchard had four. Cayden Elder had three points.
Jaguars lose to WMS
