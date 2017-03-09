Posting a pair of wins in a season ending double header on Feb. 25, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade JV team concluded the season at 8-8.
In the opener, Pioneer Ridge turned back Paola 31-26 and rounded out the season with a 40-35 win over cross town rival Wheatridge.
Against Wheatridge, Jakobb Haney led all scorers with a season high 17 points. Storm Frazier added 10, JJ Jeter had four points, Owen Prothe had three points, Steffen Krouse had two, and Dane Moldrup and Marcus Van Vleet had one point each.
Defensively, Moldrup collected two steals while Storm Frazier, Haney and Krouse had one steal each.
“The eighth grade JV Jags thanks the parents and students for their support during the season,” said Coach Stan Watchous.
Jaguar JV team ends successful season
