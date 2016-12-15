A 44-26 win at Baldwin Dec. 8 gave coach Jeff Davidson and his Pioneer Ridge eighth grade lady Jags the Frontier league title and its first undefeated record.
Pioneer Ridge led 13-8 after one quarter, but unloaded for 18 second quarter points to seal the verdict.
“I’m very proud of this team and how hard they worked to improve,” said Coach Jeff Davidson. “They played hard for each other and demonstrated the qualities of excellent teammates.”
Once again, Saige Lickteig led the way with 11 points and four steals. Kendra Wait also had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Sofia Semon had nine points, Kylie Moorehouse five points, Laure Havlik four points, Joslyn Kohl three points, and Abby Hill, one point.
Jags win league title, finish season undefeated
