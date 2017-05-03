Scoring 43 points, the Pioneer Ridge Middle School Jags eighth grade varsity boys track team took second place in the “Battle of Ridges” at Trailridge last week.
Host Trailridge dominated the City Classic with 105 points while Wheatridge settled for third place with 16 points.
Earning gold medals were Storm Frazier in the pole vault with a vault of 9’6” and the 400 meter relay.
Silver medals went to Wrenner Brown in the 3200 with a time of 12:01; Brooks Langrehr in the 100 meter hurdles, 1600, and 800 meters; Willie Williams got silver in the shot put, discus, 800 meters, medley relay, and the 1600 meter relays.
Jags second at city triangular track meet
