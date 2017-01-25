Placing its offense in high gear, the Pioneer Ridge eighth grade boys’ varsity posted a 50-20 win over Baldwin last week.
“We shot the ball extremely well and had some good moments defensively,” said Coach Kevin Collins.
Brooks Langrehr led the way with 17 points, and Cayden Elder added 11 points. Ty Wood had nine, Hayden Dyer had six, Kody Hughes had four, James Cox had five, and Davonte Pritchard had two points.
Jags run past Baldwin
