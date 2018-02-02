The 8th JV Jaguars had trouble getting the offense on track but played good zone defense in a loss to the other big cats of the league, the Paola Panthers.
Kameron Koetters led the Jags with five points; Carter Dewey and Jordan Kilonzo each added three, and Jacob Dillon and Carson Sander each scored two.
Avery Pillow led the Jags in rebounds with 4. Kameron Koeters had three rebounds. Jordon Kilonzo and Carson Sander each grabbed two, and Isaac Meili and Jacob Dillon each grabbed one rebound.
Jacob Dillon led the Jags with four steals. Carter Dewey had two. Isaac Meili Noha Lindburg and Avery Pillow each had one steal.
The 8th JV Jags will be back in action on Jan. 29 at Loouisburg. Tip off will be at 4 p.m.
Jags lose versus Paola
The 8th JV Jaguars had trouble getting the offense on track but played good zone defense in a loss to the other big cats of the league, the Paola Panthers.