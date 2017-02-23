Issiah “Jamon” Turner Pendergrass, 18, of Gardner, Kan passed away February 18, 2017.

Jamon was born April 7, 1998 in West Plains, Mo to Misty Lea (Pendergrass) Gant and Christopher William Turner. He moved to Gardner when he was eight and he was a 2016 graduate of Gardner Edgerton High School. He was an insulator for GFI in Lawrence, KS. Jamon previously was a pizza artist for Pie 5 and Papa Murphy’s. He played basketball and football at Wheatridge Middle School. At Gardner Edgerton High School he became involved in the theatre department. He enjoyed drawing sketches, playing the guitar and writing poems. Jamon was known by all who knew and loved him for the light that came from within him, his infectious smile and his ability and desire to help anyone who needed his help. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Jamon is survived by his dad Christopher W. Turner of Gardner, and mom Misty L. Gant of Gainesville, Mo; siblings Weston Gant of Hardin, Mo, Xavier Lee Turner of Gardner, and Braxton Christopher Turner of Gardner; maternal grandparents Wilma Pendergrass of Cabool, Mo and Ricky Pendergrass of Lebanon, Mo; paternal grandparents Vicky Sue Strickland of Overland Park, Kan; paternal great grandmother Sue Elaine Patterson of Gardner; maternal great grandmother Thelma Pendergrass of Dora, Mo; and his special cats Larry and Megatron.

Burial was, February 28, 2017 at Mammoth Cemetery, Gainesville, Mo.