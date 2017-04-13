Isabel Costa Hager, 98, of Olathe, Kan passed away at Villa St. Francis in Olathe.

Isabel was born March 11, 1919 in Barcelona, Spain to Rosendo and Alberta (Elias) Costa. She grew up and was educated in Barcelona. Isabel owned and operated Peninsula Electrolysis Clinic in Foster City, Calif. During WWII she was an announcer for the British Broadcasting Corporation and an ambulance driver. Later in Madrid, she was an on-air host of a variety TV show and a talent agent. Isabel married Lawrence Delbert Hager on June 1, 1957 in Lake Worth, Fla. They moved to Olathe in 2008. Isabel was Catholic and attended services regularly at the Villa St. Francis Chapel in Olathe. She was a devoted dog owner and lover. Isabel was a traditional Catalan lady and was a gracious host and loved to entertain in her home. She was an accomplished oil painting artist. Isabel was a fashionista with a love for having her nails, hair and makeup done and had a large closet with many outfits. Bella had a talent for languages by being fluent in many. She will be missed by family and friends.

Isabel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant son that was killed during WWII in London during the bombings and siblings: Rosendo, Alberto, Juan and Maria. She is survived by her step-sons: Steven and Jan Hager of Early, Tex and Dana and Deb Hager of Gardner, KS; five step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be April 20, 2017 at 1 pm at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan 66030. Inurnment at a later date at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, Calif. Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.