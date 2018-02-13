Celebrate National Irish American Heritage Month during an annual special event being planned by the 50 Plus department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

This event, called Irish Celebration with Celtique, involves a special performance by this local Irish band. Instruments used by the group include guitar, tenor banjo, bodhran, and keyboards. Participants will also enjoy Irish treats, as well as a chance to learn a basic Gaelic dance. To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under special events. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords ”Irish event.”

This Irish Celebration with Celtique will take place beginning at 1:30 p.m. on March 2, at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty Street, Overland Park. The cost for this 90-minute event is $10 per person. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359. Please register for this event by Feb. 23 by calling (913) 642-6410.

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.

The My JCPRD Activities catalog is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.