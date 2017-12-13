Irene Roesha DeMiyt, age 63 of Gardner, passed away November 24, 2017 at Olathe Medical Center. Irene was cremated and a memorial service will be held at 10AM, Saturday, December 16th, 2017 at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. A memorial gathering of friends and family will also take place, Sunday, December 17th, 3 PM, at the Gardner American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Irene DeMiyt Memorial Fund or another organization of your choice, in care of Wilson’s Funeral Home, PO Box 486, Wellsville, Kansas 66092.

Irene Roesha DeMiyt was born April 15, 1954 in Garnett, Kansas the daughter of Glenn Edward and Anna Marie (Cruey) Head. She attended and graduated from Wellsville High School in 1972. On October 1, 1988, Irene married Daniel Paul DeMiyt in Stilwell, Kansas. They were married 32 years before her passing. He survives at the home in Gardner. Irene worked for King Radio and later Honeywell for 45 years doing repair and overhaul. She enjoyed reading, shopping, being at the lake, spending time with her family and was also very excited to be a grandma! Irene is survived by her husband of the home, Daniel Paul DeMiyt; and her children, Daniel Thorton DeMiyt and Ashley Roesha DeMiyt . She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Anna Marie Head.

