South Poplar Street and Moonlight Road railroad crossings will close next week for a BNSF rail improvement project.
The South Poplar Street crossing will close on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. and will reopen on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. Motorists will not have access to the Gardner Cemetery during this closure.
The Moonlight Road crossing will close on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. and will reopen on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.
The duration of these closures may be impacted by weather conditions. Motorists should follow the detour signs or find an alternate route.
Please direct all questions to the City of Gardner Public Works Department at 913.856.0914.
