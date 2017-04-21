NorthPoint Development has substantially completed Inland Port VIII (IP8), a 777,222 square-foot state-of-the-art industrial space being built on a speculative basis at Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC). LPKC is a 1,700-acre master-planned distribution and warehouse development anchored by BNSF Railway’s newest intermodal facility in Edgerton, Kan., just southwest of downtown Kansas City, Mo.

The new building, located at 30900 W. 185th Street, can accommodate manufacturing, warehouse and distribution tenants of varying size. IP8’s close proximity to the entrance of BNSF’s intermodal facility gives its future tenant convenient access to international and domestic container service, along with the benefits of heavy-haul corridors and a Foreign Trade Zone. IP8 will feature 36-foot clear height and consist of 77 dock-high loading bays, four drive-in docks and an expandable parking lot with the potential for nearly 400 spaces.

“We are pleased that NorthPoint continues to deliver an aggressive speculative building program,” said Donald Roberts, Edgerton mayor. “Speculative building construction continues to drive a high level of interest for companies to locate to Edgerton. Having available spec space is attractive for those who need to quickly enter the market — bringing with them new jobs and additional growth opportunities for businesses in our community.”

The addition of IP8 will bring the available speculative space at LPKC to more than 1.4 million square feet. When the building is complete at the end of 2017, there will be 16 buildings totaling nearly 9 million square feet — more than half of the total future building capacity of 17 million square feet — constructed at LPKC since October 2013.